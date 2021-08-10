Hawala money racket busted in Poonch: Police

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Shakeel, son of Mohammad Munshi, resident of Kanga and Mohammad Alyas, son of Noor Mohammad, resident of Kanga Bhrooti. Both these villages are located on the zero line of Line of Control (LoC).

As per an official statement issued by the District Police Office Rajouri, on specific information, the police along with Indian army raided different locations in village Kanga Bhrooti, near the Line of Control and seized a cash amount of Rs 25,81,500.

“The cash was meant for terror financing and two persons have been arrested,” the official statement mentioned. Police further said that a case in FIR 305/2021 U/Ss 17,18,40 ULAP Act,120B IPC was registered in the police Station Mendhar and further investigation was going on.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Mendhar Zaheer A Jafri said, “Both the accused have been living along zero line of LoC and thus this hawala racket is suspected to be linked with Pakistan.”

SDPO further said, “More arrests are likely in this case and recovery of such a huge amount of cash from the duo is a big setback for militant outfits.”