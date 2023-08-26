HC allows Army to carry out repairs of its existing structures in Sonamarg

In the backdrop of restraint imposed by the court, the Army in its application had sought permission to carry out maintenance and repairing works in respect of the existing structures in High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and other transit camps located in Sonamarg.

As the matter came up for hearing, Deputy Solicitor General of India (DGSI) Tahir Majid Shamsi furnished before the court the details of the works for maintenance to be executed in the Army installations in Sonamarg.