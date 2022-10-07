HC asks CEO SDA to explain how he intends to save environment amid development works

The authority was asked to file it along with the “whitepaper” on the development works so far executed by it.

The court had also directed the CEO to explore the possibility of using wooden fences, hedges, and plantation of trees “which are all environment friendly” to demarcate the various sub meadows and the boundaries of various properties instead of using steel and iron barricades and fencing.

In one of its orders passed earlier, the court had warned “if authorities like SDA are not in a position to take any development work, the court will recommend the government to wind up such authorities as there is no use to keep white elephants only to siphon off public money which is provided to them either by the J&K government or by the Union of India”.