HC upholds Govt’s policy on setting up stone crushers as ‘valid legislation’

“….in the light of the settled legal position, it can safely be concluded that the policy framed by the government vide SO 60 is a valid piece of legislation and cannot be interfered, which has in a way liberalized the establishment of stone crusher units,” a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said at the Jammu wing of the High Court.

The court made the observation while dismissing a plea by inhabitants of Sheva, Shirshu, Brana Gulmuna, and Barhdrana against setting up of a stone crusher in Doda district.