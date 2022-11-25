HC upholds SMC’s dismissal of ‘media assistant’

“In presence of the explicit and specific stand taken by the respondents that the petitioner was not engaged against a post as also the non-existence of the post of media assistant in the corporation having admittedly not been controverted or denied by the petitioner, the claim for regularisation lodged by the petitioner (notwithstanding, the disengagement of her services in terms of the impugned order) under and in terms of Regulations of 2014 cannot said but to be grossly misconceived solely on the premise that the Regulations of 2014 prima facie are not applicable to the petitioner for not holding any post as envisaged in the Regulations of 2014, even though the case of the petitioner was recommended and approved by the Empowered Committee and Executive Committee as the said recommendation, approval in law would pale into insignificance.”

The court said that the claim of the petitioner for her regularisation as per the stand taken by the respondents in their objections stands rejected in terms of order dated November 7, 2022.