Heat wave to hit J&K in April

He said that clear skies were adding to the rise in maximum as well as minimum temperatures in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Lotus said that a heat wave was set to hit parts of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh in April.

“There is a transition from winter to summer and the coming days will be hotter,” he said. “J&K and Ladakh are recording temperatures 5 degrees above normal. Not only J&K and Ladakh, the heat wave will hit the entire north India.”