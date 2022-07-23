Heavy rain lashes J&K; spell to continue

Srinagar, July 23: A spell of heavy rain lashed Kashmir and Jammu on Saturday while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.
“As moderate rain is expected, remain cautious as it may lead to landslide, mudslide, flash flood at vulnerable places,” MeT officials said, adding that there is possibility of temporary reduction in surface visibility from Baltal-to holy cave and Pahalgam to holy cave.
“All Yatris and Yatra managers are advised to remain cautious of landslides, flash flood, shooting stones etc., always as the route is arduous and weather uncertain,” they said.
The officials said that Katra recorded the highest rainfall of 71.4 mm followed by Batote with 13.2 mm, Banihal 9.4 mm, Bhaderwah 17.4 mm, 4.4 mm in Jammu, 2.0 mm in Gulmarg, 1.2 mm in Kokernag, 0.2 mm in Pahalgam and traces in Srinagar during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today.
The minimum temperatures recorded a slight increase at most places in Kashmir valley and Jammu division.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 22.2°C against 21.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.5°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the officials said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 20.0°C against 18.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal there, they said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 16.3°C same as recorded on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 18.4°C against 17.4°C last night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the place, they said.
Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of 13.2°C against 12.5°C and it was 1.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.
Kupwara town saw a low of 18.8°C against 18.2°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the officials said.
Jammu recorded a low of 23.7°C against 24.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.4°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, they said. Banihal recorded a low of 19.4°C, Batote 18.5°C, Katra 22.2°C and Bhaderwah 19.0°C, they added.