Heavy rain lashes J&K; spell to continue

“As moderate rain is expected, remain cautious as it may lead to landslide, mudslide, flash flood at vulnerable places,” MeT officials said, adding that there is possibility of temporary reduction in surface visibility from Baltal-to holy cave and Pahalgam to holy cave.

“All Yatris and Yatra managers are advised to remain cautious of landslides, flash flood, shooting stones etc., always as the route is arduous and weather uncertain,” they said.