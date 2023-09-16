Heavy rainfall damages culvert along Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch NH

The highway was closed for traffic at around 6 am and vehicular movement was restored after 11 am.

Officials said, “At Rajal Top, the concerned agency is running a project for construction of a bridge as a part of ongoing up-gradation of NH 144A. Main stretch of highway at this location is presently closed for traffic whereas a small culvert was built alongside the highway at this location to facilitate movement of vehicles. Vehicles have been plying over this culvert (serving as an alternate to NH stretch) for the last around one month.”

They said that heavy rainfall, during the intervening night of September 14 and 15, triggered flash flood in the nearby rivulet leading to washing away of the culvert. This resulted in closure of the highway.