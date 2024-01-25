Heightened security measures in J&K for Republic Day

Srinagar Jan 25: Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate the 75th Republic Day on Friday, with extensive plans and heightened security measures in place to ensure smooth festivities.

This year’s Republic Day, on January 26, marks the 75th anniversary of India’s republic, themes that echo sentiments of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’, emphasising India’s essential qualities as a democracy.

Officials emphasised the significance of the 75th Republic Day as a time to reflect on India’s journey since gaining republic status, recommitting to the values of freedom, democracy, and equality while celebrating the diversity and unity of the nation.

The celebrations would be organised in both Srinagar and Jammu along with district and block headquarters, government institutions, and educational institutions throughout J&K.

The tricolour would be unfurled at various levels by Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) with the main Republic Day function presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at M A Stadium in Jammu.

In Srinagar, LG’s Advisor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar would oversee the celebrations at Bakshi Stadium.

District Development Commissioners (DDCs) would be chief guests at respective district headquarters.

In preparation for the celebrations, various departments have been organising events, competitions, and activities at different levels.

Security arrangements have been intensified across J&K for peaceful celebrations including multi-layered ground security and continuous drone surveillance.

Sharpshooters from the Police and paramilitary CRPF have occupied high-rise buildings around the main venues to prevent any untoward incident.

There are reports of thorough frisking and identity checks of commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar.

However, there won’t be any internet shutdowns or restrictions in Kashmir during this year’s Republic Day, ensuring the smooth flow of communication.

This marks a departure from past practices, as since 2021, Republic Day celebrations in J&K have occurred without internet and mobile service restrictions.

The decision to refrain from these measures is aimed at ensuring public convenience while maintaining heightened security measures.