High-level security review meet discusses Palestine-Israel conflict, J&K security

The prevailing security situation in J&K was also discussed, besides the security apparatus for the coming winter.

Advisor to LG R R Bhatnagar and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Upendra Dwivedi co-chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, DGP Dilbagh Singh, Special DGP (CID) R R Swain, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP Jammu Anand Jain, besides senior officers of the security agencies.

The meeting threadbare discussed any possible fallout of the Palestine-Israel conflict on Jammu and Kashmir.