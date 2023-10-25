High-level security review meet discusses Palestine-Israel conflict, J&K security

Srinagar, Oct 25: Haling the people’s cooperation in maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir, a high-level security review meeting was held here at 15 Corps headquarters on Wednesday wherein various contingency scenarios were discussed in the backdrop of the Palestine-Israel conflict.
The prevailing security situation in J&K was also discussed, besides the security apparatus for the coming winter.
Advisor to LG R R Bhatnagar and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Upendra Dwivedi co-chaired the meeting.
The meeting was attended by GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, DGP Dilbagh Singh, Special DGP (CID) R R Swain, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP Jammu Anand Jain, besides senior officers of the security agencies.
The meeting threadbare discussed any possible fallout of the Palestine-Israel conflict on Jammu and Kashmir.
The participants expressed satisfaction that people had been cooperative and there was no by and large reaction to the Middle East crisis in J&K so far.
According to the sources, the participants told the meeting that they were hopeful that in the future there would be more cooperation from the people.
They also said that at the vulnerable places, there was round-the-clock surveillance.
“The people have given a befitting reply to the elements bent upon disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in J&K,” they said during at the meeting.
Official sources said that the prevailing security scenario in J&K was deliberated upon threadbare. “People’s cooperation was hailed. The participants stressed that those aiding the anti-national elements should be dealt with strictly,” the sources said.
They said that the chair was briefed given the winter and a strategy had been put in place to thwart any nefarious or anti-national elements.
The sources said that it was told that the security grid along the Line of Control (LoC) had further been strengthened so that any attempt to push terrorists before the snowfall is foiled.
Further, they said that the participants told the meeting that there was a complete synergy between the different security agencies and any attempt of disruption of peace would be thwarted.