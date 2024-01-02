HIGH-LEVEL SECURITY REVIEW MEET ON J&K | Adopt all due procedures while dealing with counter-terror operations: Home Minister

New Delhi, Jan 2: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah Tuesday stressed that all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter-terror operations.

An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that chairing a review meeting on the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent terror attack there, he said, “All due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter- terror operations.”

Shah underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network.

He called for strengthening the local intelligence network and said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government would continue to adopt a zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The Union Home Minister also reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in J&K to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

He underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and J&K administration for significant decline in terror related incidents, infiltration, and improvement in Law and Order situation.

Reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, he instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and need for complete elimination of terror eco-system.

The Union Home Minister also advised the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas.

He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of J&K for significant decline in terror related incidents, infiltration, and improvement in law and order situation.

National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval; Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha; Union Home Secretary; Chief of the Army Staff; Director (IB); Heads of CAPFs; and Chief Secretary and DGP of J&K attended the meeting held in New Delhi.