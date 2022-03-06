High-security prison to be built in Kathua

Commissioner Secretary Revenue Department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has issued an order formalising the transfer of land parcels for the establishment of a high-security prison at Kathua.

"...sanction is hereby accorded to transfer of Shamilat Deh (Mehfooz Kahcharie) land measuring 148 Kanai under Khasra No. 427 min (108 Kanai 01 Marla) and Khasra No. 486 min (39 Kanai 19 Marla) at village Dambra, Tehsil Mahanpur, District Kathua in favour of Prisons Department, J&K for construction of High-Security Prison. The land shall be used only for the purpose for which the sanction of transfer has been accorded and all other permissions as may be required for its construction be obtained from the Competent Authority."