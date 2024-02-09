High-speed mobile internet services restored in Pir Panjal

Rajouri, Feb 9: High-speed mobile internet services have been restored in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Pir Panjal region, a day after mobile internet services were restored but with limited speed.

On Wednesday morning, mobile internet services were snapped in the area as a precautionary measure as the government moved a bill for amendment in the Scheduled Tribes order in J&K.

On Thursday, mobile internet services were restored but with limited speed and people were not able to use high-speed mobile internet services.

However, on Friday evening, the full speed mobile internet services were restored in the region.

“High-speed mobile internet services have been restored,” officials said appealing to people to refrain from posting any sensitive content on social media platforms.