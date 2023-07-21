Highway Blues | Gradients of road have improved; landslides pose problems

This is a shared opinion of agencies entrusted with the responsibility to maintain this crucial surface-link between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

Broader perceptions may vary yet even the experts don't deny that landslides do pose problems in one among the youngest and fragile mountains of the world.

And when the landslides occur, generally an impact of vagaries of weather, they take their toll in the form of frequent closures of NH-44 and many a time in accidents.