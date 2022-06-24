Highway blues | Srinagar-Jammu National Highway partially reopens after 4 days

The partial reopening of National Highway came as a respite for hundreds of passengers after a nightmarish experience during the last four days due to its closure. However, the sufferings of thousands of others stuck at different landslide prone stretches of the Highway still remained far from addressed even on Friday.

Meanwhile, amid partial reopening, several hundreds were still stranded on and along the Qazigund section.

Srinagar Jammu National Highway was closed Tuesday afternoon following heavy rains that lashed Udhampur-Banihal sector, leading to blockade at 33 locations.