Highway to remain closed today for weekly repairs

J&K traffic police headquarters Srinagar/ Jammu in a fresh advisory said that in view of repairs and maintenance of road between Nashri and Jawahar tunnel in Ramban district, the vehicular movement on the highway shall remain suspended on Wednesday.

The traffic police have advised the people not to undertake journeys on the highway on Wednesday, however in case of any emergency they may contact traffic control units of Jammu Srinagar Ramban and Udhampur.

Meanwhile, Traffic Control Unit Ramban in a separate advisory informed the general public that in view of weekly highway repair and maintenance, no traffic movement shall be allowed in traffic subdivision Banihal on Wednesday.

The government employees reaching their place of duty through highway within district have been asked to reach their place of duty before 8 am Wednesday to avoid any inconvenience. “No movements shall be allowed from Wednesday 8 am up to Thursday 8 am (24 hours).”

It said: “Belt forces are requested to postpone their movements on Wednesday towards Jammu from Banihal or towards Banihal from Ramban side. Bus stands, matador stands and local contract carriage agents across the traffic subdivision Banihal may not allow movements of any type of passenger vehicles towards highway at any cost.”

Any vehicle entering the Highway across subdivision and creating any fuss on the road shall have to face legal action, it said, adding that those government employees, who have planned their journey from Jammu towards Srinagar or vice versa, can go via Mughal road. “Movements of any type of vehicles towards Banihal from either side shall not be allowed,” it said.