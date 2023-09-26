Himachal CM seeks resolution of border disputes with J&K, Ladakh

Amritsar, Sep 26: Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tuesday demanded a resolution of the border disputes with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
IANS reported that during the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar, the Himachal Pradesh CM demanded the resolution of border disputes of Himachal Pradesh with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
He said that the border disputes at Mohal Theka Dhar Padhri in Chamba district and Jammu and Kashmir and the Sarchu border dispute between Himachal and Ladakh were long pending and “needed to be resolved at the earliest”.