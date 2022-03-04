Historic Jamia Masjid reopens for Friday congregational prayers after 30 weeks

Srinagar, Mar 4: As the call for Friday prayers reverberated from Kashmir’s oldest and largest place of worship, Jamia Masjid, the 14th century Masjid, located in old Srinagar, hustle and bustle returned to its premises.
Friday congregational prayers were held at the Masjid after 30 weeks, making it an emotional moment for worshippers, thousands of them, who had reached old Srinagar from all parts of Kashmir.
Most of the people said the level of excitement was such that they were eager to reach the Masjid right since the morning.
Emotional scenes were witnessed the moment the revered mosque was thrown open on Friday afternoon. People in large numbers were seen occupying every corner of the Masjid. Even women in large numbers thronged the Masjid to offer the congregational prayers.
“It was a good step and the need of the hour to resume prayers here,” a group of people who offered congregational Friday prayers told Greater Kashmir.
“We have all along come from Soura to offer prayers,” said one of the group members.
Another group of people said opening the historic Masjid was a welcome step, especially in view of the forthcoming holy month of Ramadhan.
It needs to be mentioned here that Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal and other officials had visited Jamia Masjid last Monday to review its reopening.
The officials hadn’t given any reason for the continuous closure of the Masjid, which was shut down initially in August 2019 in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 by the centre. The Masjid was briefly opened in December 2019 but closed again in April as part of the government curbs on large gatherings to combat the COVID wave.
As per officials, during the interaction with the visiting official delegation, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid and other others apprised IGP Kashmir and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir that re-opening of Jamia Masjid for congregational and other prayers was a public demand. “The top officials also told them they were well aware of public demand,” the official said.
Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of the Masjid had time and again expressed strong resentment over its closure for quite some time. They had demanded its re-opening.
“We are unable to understand that on one hand, all the places of worship, mosques, shrines, imambargahs and khanqahs in Kashmir are open for Friday prayers, but only Jamia Masjid Srinagar continues to be restricted from holding Friday prayers,” the Anjuman said had in statements issued from time to time.
In December last year , Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu had written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and had requested him to restore Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.
“Closing the Masjid preemptively is not a good step, but responsibility also lies with its Auqaf to ensure that the place remains peaceful and is not politicised,” Mattu had said.