Hizb chief’s son, ex-LeT terrorist among 4 dismissed from Govt jobs

Jammu, Aug 13: J&K government on Saturday dismissed its four more employees invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in “anti-national activities, prejudicial to the interests of security of the State.”
Those sacked also included the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of Bitta Karate, who is presently in judicial custody in terror funding cases.
While HM chief’s son was accused of having role in three terror attacks on JKEDI complex at Sempora; Karate’s wife was alleged to have been involved in ferrying consignment of money for funding anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
These employees were dismissed through four separate GAD orders, issued on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, citing sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 of the Constitution of India.
This sub clause provides that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold inquiry before the removal or dismissal of a civil servant, if the President or Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied.
The orders were issued after the Committee constituted vide Government Order No. 738-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated July 30, 2020 for scrutinizing the inputs, records and cognizable material recommended dismissal of Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist-D in Post-Graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat; Majid Hussain Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir, son of Khurshid Ahmad Qadri; Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, JKEDI, son of Syed Mohd Yousaf (alias Syed Salahuddin) and Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, JKAS, DPO, Publicity, Directorate
of Rural Development, Kashmir, wife of Farooq Ahmad Dar (alias Bitta Karate).
Official sources stated that the activities of these employees had “come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they had been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State.”
The dismissal orders mentioned that the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the cases and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist-D in Post Graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat, resident of Arabal, Shalimar, district Srinagar; Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, JKEDI, son of Syed Mohd Yousaf (alias Syed Salahuddin), resident of Soibugh, district Budgam; Majid Hussain Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir, son of Khurshid Ahmad Qadri, resident of Bhagwanpora, Lal Bazar, district Srinagar and Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, JKAS, DPO, Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir wife of Farooq Ahmad Dar (alias Bitta Karate), resident of Bismillah Colony, Naseemabad, Hazratbal, district Srinagar were “such as to warrant” their “dismissal from service.”
“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry” in the case of these employees, the orders read, adding that “accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses” them “from service, with immediate effect.”
Official sources maintained, “Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat has been found involved in propagating secessionist-terrorist agenda in University of Kashmir by radicalizing the students for advancing the programme and agenda of Pakistan and its proxies.”
With regard to Majid Hussain Qadri, a Senior Assistant Professor in University of Kashmir, official sources said that he “had a long association with terror organizations that includes LeT.” “He had been earlier booked under Public Safety Act and is figuring in a number of FIRs registered u/s 302, 307, and 427, 7/27 RPC relating to various terror related cases,” sources added.
Sources informed that Syed Abdul Mueed had been “found having role in three terror attacks on JKEDI complex at Sempora in Pampore and his presence in the Institution increased sympathy with the secessionist forces.”
“Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan has been found involved in providing false information for seeking the passport. She has been found having links with foreign people who have been indexed by the Indian security and intelligence to be on the payrolls of the ISI. Her involvement in ferrying consignment of money for funding anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir has also been reported,” sources maintained.
On May 13 this year also, the UT government had invoked Article 311 to sack its three employees viz., a Professor in Chemistry Department, University of Kashmir; a J&K Police cop Ghulam Rasool and a teacher for their alleged “terror links and secessionist activities.”
So far, since May last year the government sacked over two dozen employees, including two other sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Their services were terminated following recommendations by the committee set up by the J&K government to scrutinise “suspected individuals” in the administration. The employees hailed from different government departments including J&K Police, Education, Health, Revenue and Power.
Earlier this year on March 30 also, the government dismissed five employees, including two Police Constables, from service invoking same Article (311) for their alleged “terror links and secessionist activities.”
On September 16, 2021, the J&K government had directed that those employees, whose conduct, would be found “unbecoming of a government servant” and would get an adverse report during their periodic verification of character and antecedents, might face “termination from services.”
On November 2, 2021, the J&K government had dismissed a Deputy Superintendent Jail and the principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Anantnag from service by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India.
On October 16 last year, a Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre and a teacher (RReT) in GMS Kathawa, Doda were dismissed from the service invoking the same provisions.
Prior to it on September 22, 2021 also, the government had terminated the services of six employees for working against the “interests of security of state.”