HM Shah deliberates on fine contours of fool-proof ‘security grid’ for J&K

Jammu, Jan 13: Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting and strategised a “fool-proof (security) grid, likely to come up in the days to come,” in J&K.
During the meeting, fine contours of this grid, comprising a time-bound action plan, were discussed in detail. Official sources maintained that the Union Home Minister reiterated that the security agencies should go full-throttle to wipe out terrorism and dismantle its ecosystem as a part of the fight which had already entered its decisive phase.
The meeting was also attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home, DGP, Jammu and Kashmir, Commander, Northern Command, Army and Intelligence, and other senior officers of BSF and CRPF among others.
“The Union Home Minister averred that the security forces, enjoying free-hand to tackle terrorists and their mentors, should make all out efforts to ensure an impregnable security grid leaving no scope for the perpetrators to strike at will and target innocent civilians. Though the security across J&K was reviewed yet in the wake of recent terror incidents in Jammu region, focussed deliberations to check that trend to revive terrorism here (Jammu region) were also made. Fool-proof security of civilians and (to) create atmosphere free of terror, fear is the only objective so that none can hinder J&K’s march towards peace and progress – was an unequivocal direction to the top brass of security forces, intelligence agencies and other forces working on the ground in the meet,” sources added.
“Earlier, the Union Home Minister was briefed about all aspects of the J&K security situation by the top brass,” sources added.
Directions were given by the dignitary to further bolster intelligence units for gathering effective actionable intelligence to check further occurrence of terror incidents. The participants too shared their resolve to leave no stone unturned to intensify the fight to finish against terrorism and its support system. The Union Home Minister was in Jammu on a day-long visit with the sole objective to meet Rajouri terror attack victims in Dangri village of the border district. High-level J&K security review meeting at Jammu Raj Bhawan was part of his sojourn itinerary.
As per initial schedule, he was to chair a security review meeting after his return from Dangri village in Rajouri. As weather played a spoil-sport and his Rajouri visit was cancelled. Following his arrival in J&K, he reviewed the security situation in J&K. This was followed by a brief presser where he himself briefed about the deliberations and important decisions taken in the security review meeting. He said that all the security agencies of the country were fully prepared and their morale was high with confidence to prevent such (terror) incidents. The Union Home Minister said that support and information systems of terrorist groups were also discussed in detail during the meeting and all the agencies assured to create a complete 360-degree security mechanism.