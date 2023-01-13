HM Shah deliberates on fine contours of fool-proof ‘security grid’ for J&K

Directions were given by the dignitary to further bolster intelligence units for gathering effective actionable intelligence to check further occurrence of terror incidents. The participants too shared their resolve to leave no stone unturned to intensify the fight to finish against terrorism and its support system. The Union Home Minister was in Jammu on a day-long visit with the sole objective to meet Rajouri terror attack victims in Dangri village of the border district. High-level J&K security review meeting at Jammu Raj Bhawan was part of his sojourn itinerary.

As per initial schedule, he was to chair a security review meeting after his return from Dangri village in Rajouri. As weather played a spoil-sport and his Rajouri visit was cancelled. Following his arrival in J&K, he reviewed the security situation in J&K. This was followed by a brief presser where he himself briefed about the deliberations and important decisions taken in the security review meeting. He said that all the security agencies of the country were fully prepared and their morale was high with confidence to prevent such (terror) incidents. The Union Home Minister said that support and information systems of terrorist groups were also discussed in detail during the meeting and all the agencies assured to create a complete 360-degree security mechanism.