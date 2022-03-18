Holi celebrated with fervour across J&K

In different parts of Jammu region, the people celebrated the festival by applying colours, dancing to the beats of drums amid distribution of sweets. At several places the people from other communities also joined the celebrations with their friends from Hindu and Sikh communities while extending greetings and enjoying Holi delicacies.

Jammu city witnessed groups of young enthusiasts drenched in colours criss-crossing different localities. However, the police had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward or unpleasant incident.