Holi celebrated with fervour across J&K

Jammu/Srinagar, Mar 18: Holi-the festival of Colours was celebrated with the traditional fervour and festivity all across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
In different parts of Jammu region, the people celebrated the festival by applying colours, dancing to the beats of drums amid distribution of sweets. At several places the people from other communities also joined the celebrations with their friends from Hindu and Sikh communities while extending greetings and enjoying Holi delicacies.
Jammu city witnessed groups of young enthusiasts drenched in colours criss-crossing different localities. However, the police had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward or unpleasant incident.
Even otherwise multi-layer security was in place across the region, particularly in Jammu district in the wake of two-day visit of the Union Home Minister who reached late this evening in the winter capital.
Various formations of army, BSF and CRPF deployed all across J&K, including on the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) also celebrated the festival with great fervour, with both the officers and personnel enjoying the occasion to the hilt.
In different parts of Kashmir also, the members of Hindu and Sikh communities and security personnel celebrated Holi with traditional fervour and gaiety.
Away from their families and friends, security forces posted in the Valley enjoyed the festival with great zeal. Paramilitary and army troopers gathered in their camps and danced to the beats of popular Holi songs besides applying colours to each other.
Many tourists also celebrated the festival in Kashmir and also received warm wishes from locals. The celebrations were also held at famed Mughal Gardens in Srinagar with tourists enjoying music amid beautiful scenes of the Dal Lake.
The shopkeepers in Maharaja Bazaar here, famous for selling festival celebration products, had announced rebates on such products in view of the festival.
The festival of colours was also celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu region.
People from all walks of life and religions took part in the celebrations imbuing a rich image of communal harmony.
In Rajouri, the main event of Holi celebration was held at tehsil chowk of the main town where hundreds of people from all walks of life danced to the drum beats celebrating the festival.
At Thakur Dwara temple in Nowshera, a Holi Milan programme was organised in which religious scholars, civil society members were also present.
Besides, army officers and officials also held Holi Milan events with villagers in different areas of Rajouri district including Jhanger near the Line of Control and Chowki Handan in Nowshera.
Army distributed sweets among the villagers, especially children and celebrated the festival of Holi.