Home Minister congratulates Prez

New Delhi, July 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on assuming charge as the President of the country, and expressed hope that her tenure would take India's pride to new heights.
“Many congratulations to Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights. Today's historic day is a wonderful example of empowerment and 'Antyodaya' of every section following democratic values,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.