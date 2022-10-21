HOME MINISTER PAYS TRIBUTES TO MARTYRED COPS ON POLICE COMMEMORATION DAY | New era of development has begun in J&K, North East, LWE-affected areas: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 21: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Friday said that a new era of development had begun in Jammu and Kashmir, North East, and Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the country.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his address at the 'Police Commemoration Day' at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi after paying tributes to the Police and CAPF personnel who had been killed in the line of duty, Shah said earlier there were reports of violent incidents from J&K, North East, and LWE-affected areas daily.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi there had been a very positive change in the internal security scenario in the country in the few last years,” he said.
Shah said that in J&K also, there used to be stone pelting by the youth, but now the same youth are contributing to the development of J&K democratically by becoming panchs and sarpanchs.
“But in the last eight years, in place of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the North East, special power is being given to the youth for their bright future,” he said. “More than 70 percent reduction in incidents of violence in the North East is a sign of a prosperous North East.”
Shah said that in the LWE-affected areas too many violent incidents used to happen earlier but today the national anthem was sung in Eklavya schools and the tricolours are hoisted in every house.
He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union Home Ministry had taken many proactive steps to ensure the internal security of the country, and Police forces and CAPFs across the country had taken those steps to the last mile.
Shah said that today most of the hotspots in the country had become almost free from anti-national activities.
He said that the government led by PM Modi was fully committed to the welfare of Police personnel.
“Be it ensuring health services, improving housing satisfaction ratio, and humanising the roster of duty hours, the Union Home Ministry has achieved definite results by working very well on these three points,” Shah said. “Through the Ayushman CAPF scheme, the government under the leadership of PM Modi has distributed about 35 lakh cards and so far an amount of more than Rs 20 crore has also been disbursed.”
He said that with the help of the CAPF e-Awas portal, there had been a lot of ease in the proper distribution of quarters and separate family housing facilities.
Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government had given priority to the housing satisfaction rate as a result of which the housing satisfaction ratio was 37 percent in 2014, which has increased to 48 percent at present.
He said apart from this, construction of more than 31,000 houses has been completed, about 17,000 houses are under construction and more than 15,000 additional houses are proposed to be constructed.
“As a consequence, our housing satisfaction rate would increase from 37 percent to 60 percent,” Shah said.
He said that the government had taken several steps to provide trained manpower in the Police forces by encouraging employment to NCC cadets.
“Grace marks are being given of 5 percent, 3 percent, and 2 for 'C', 'B' and 'A' certificates,” Shah said.
He said that the Atal Rock which is seen in the form of the National Police Memorial was a symbol of the unshakable fearlessness of the Police personnel and their devotion to duty.
Shah said that the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi was committed to the safety and convenience of the Police forces and CAPF soldiers and their families and would always work in this direction.
“Today India is progressing in every field and after 75 years of independence, we can say with satisfaction that we are moving towards our goal with determination and speed,” he said.
Shah said that at the core of the innumerable achievements made by the country lies the supreme sacrifice of the brave personnel of the Police and the CAPFs.
He said that more than 35,000 personnel of Police forces and CAPFs from across the country had made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the internal security and borders of the country.
Paying tribute to all those killed soldiers on behalf of the nation, Shah said that the sacrifices of the soldiers for the defense of the country would not go in vain and India would continue to move forward on the path of development.
He said that the Police forces across the country discharge their responsibilities and perform their duties even in the most difficult situations to ensure the internal security of the country and that was why a large nation like India was progressing on the path of development today.
Shah said that Police perform a variety of functions ranging from countering terrorists to petty crimes, maintaining order during large gatherings, and saving lives by being the first responder in the time of disasters and accidents.
He said that recently the world was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic and in the collective efforts made by the entire country under the leadership of PM Modi, the Police personnel had been at the forefront to deal with the pandemic.
Shah said that the policemen, without caring about their lives, performed their responsibilities very well, from taking people to the hospital, to providing all possible help to the victims and ensuring law and order during the lockdown.
He said that the policemen performed these responsibilities selflessly and it was the result of these organised efforts that today India had come out of the difficult phase of the COVID-19 pandemic with success.
Many dignitaries including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Nishith Pramanik, and Union Home Secretary were also present on the occasion.