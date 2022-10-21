HOME MINISTER PAYS TRIBUTES TO MARTYRED COPS ON POLICE COMMEMORATION DAY | New era of development has begun in J&K, North East, LWE-affected areas: Amit Shah

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi there had been a very positive change in the internal security scenario in the country in the few last years,” he said.

Shah said that in J&K also, there used to be stone pelting by the youth, but now the same youth are contributing to the development of J&K democratically by becoming panchs and sarpanchs.

“But in the last eight years, in place of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the North East, special power is being given to the youth for their bright future,” he said. “More than 70 percent reduction in incidents of violence in the North East is a sign of a prosperous North East.”