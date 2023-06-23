Honoured to be first to host you on state visit: Biden to PM Modi

“PM Modi welcome back to the White House. I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a State visit,” Biden said.

He referred to Quad and said people will recall that it bent the arc of history.

“With your cooperation, we have strengthened the Quad for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good,” he added.