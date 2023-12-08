Hundreds attend Inspector Masroor’s funeral

Srinagar, Dec 8: Hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers of J&K Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was injured in a terror attack in the city and later succumbed after over a month at AIIMS on Thursday.

The funeral prayers were held at Dangerpora Chowk, Eidgah and later buried in Narwarah near his residence.

Besides a large number of people, the funeral prayers were attended by senior officers of Police and batch mates who described him as one of noblest souls.

As the body reached Narwarah after wreath laying at District Police Lines here, hundreds of mourners thronged the area to pay last respects to the Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad.

The officer was shot at by terrorists and was critically injured in Eidgah while playing friendly cricket.

He battled for his life at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar from where he was flown to AIIMS Delhi on December 6 where he succumbed to the injuries on Thursday.

The father of the slain is devastated by the death of his elder son.

“I am proud of my son who always stood for the voice of the voiceless,” he said, adding that he wants to know the fault of his son. “What wrong he could have done during his service. I demand that the killers be brought to justice at the earliest.”

“We have lost a brave young batch mate,” one of his batch mates who attended the funeral said. “He was gentle, noble and helpful.”

“We are hopeful that the perpetrator will be brought to justice very soon,” he said, adding that they would carry forward his mission.

ADGP L&O Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi, DIG central Kashmir Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Asish Kumar Mishra, besides other senior officers were present during funeral prayers.

He was laid to rest in an ancestral graveyard at Narwarah amid sobs.