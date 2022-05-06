Hybrid terrorist, terrorist associate arrested in Baramulla: Police

As per a statement, on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a joint checkpoint was established by Police, 46RR, 53Bn CRPF and 2nd Bn SSB near Hilltop Cheradari Baramulla. During checking, the joint party observed movement of two suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot on noticing the joint party. However, the alert party apprehended the duo tactfully.

“The arrested duo has been identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone son of Gh Nabi resident of Hyder Mohalla Ushkara Baramulla and Uzair Amin Ganie son of Mohd Amin resident of Kanthbagh Baramulla. During their personal search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 Pistol, 01 magazine, 08 live rounds, 2 hand grenades and 2 UBGL grenades were recovered from their possession,” Police said.