Hyderpora encounter: Court only authority to decide on SIT probe: IGP

“We identify them from their digital signature. This is a challenge and will remain so. So far, we have identified 25 of them,” he said, adding that the second major challenge will be to prevent policemen from becoming soft targets. “The other challenge is the legitimating of killings of civilian and policemen by terrorists,” he added.

“Unfortunately, we see some politicians also legitimising the killings. What was the need to the encounter of the dreaded terrorist Mehran with his photo and say it was cruel, there is human rights violation. He killed many civilians. Is it wrong to kill a terrorist like Abbas in an encounter? Why show sympathy with him. This is wrong? I want to tell the politicians, request them to stop this, that this is wrong, you are destroying the youth, the society,” he said.