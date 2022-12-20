IAS officers working in J&K asked to file online IPRs by Jan 31

Jammu, Dec 20: All the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to file their Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) online by January 31, 2023.
Those who fail to do so by the deadline will have to face disciplinary proceedings.
In a circular, GAD Secretary Piyush Singla said that in terms of the extant rules, the IAS officers have to necessarily file IPR electronically as there is no provision for submission of IPR manually.
“The timely submission of IPR has assumed significance as in terms of instruction of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), late submission of IPR results in denial of vigilance clearance,” he instructed. “The IAS officers working in connection with the affairs of J&K are, accordingly, advised to observe the instructions in letter and spirit. These instructions have been uploaded on GAD website www.ikgad.nic.in.”
In the circular, Singla said: “Pursuant to the instructions issued by Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, regarding filing of Immovable Property Return (IPR) by the IAS officers, various circular instructions have been issued by the GAD from time to time. In terms of Rule 16(2) of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, every member of the service is required to submit his or her annual Immovable Property Return (IPR) by January 31 of the next year, failure whereof constitutes good and sufficient reason for institution of disciplinary proceedings.”
As per the circular, an online module has been introduced with effect from January 1, 2017 in respect of IAS officers for online filing of IPR.
Through this module, every IAS officer can submit his or her IPR either electronically or upload a scanned copy of the manually filled-in IPR.
This online module closes automatically after the prescribed timeline of January 31 in respect of filing of IPR of preceding year.