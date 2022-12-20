IAS officers working in J&K asked to file online IPRs by Jan 31

Those who fail to do so by the deadline will have to face disciplinary proceedings.

In a circular, GAD Secretary Piyush Singla said that in terms of the extant rules, the IAS officers have to necessarily file IPR electronically as there is no provision for submission of IPR manually.

“The timely submission of IPR has assumed significance as in terms of instruction of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), late submission of IPR results in denial of vigilance clearance,” he instructed. “The IAS officers working in connection with the affairs of J&K are, accordingly, advised to observe the instructions in letter and spirit. These instructions have been uploaded on GAD website www.ikgad.nic.in.”