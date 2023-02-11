I&FC Division Baramulla issues notice to remove encroachments on water bodies within 7 days

Baramulla, Feb 11: The Department of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Division Baramulla has issued a notice to all those who have encroached on the land of the Flood Control wing, nallahs, irrigating canals, and water bodies by constructing illegal structures.
The I&FC Department has asked the encroachers to remove such encroachment within a period of seven days failing which the department would be entitled to remove such encroachments.
The notice issued by the department on Saturday has cautioned encroachers to strictly adhere to the order.
“The encroachers should remove illegal construction on the encroached land of Flood Control wing and water bodies within the stipulated time. Otherwise, the department will be forced to remove such encroachment on the expenses of the encroachers,” reads the notice.
Executive Engineer I&FC Baramulla, Faisal Ahmad said that the notices have been issued so that encroachers would themselves remove such encroachments.
“We already have a list of such encroachers, while identification of fresh encroachers if any is in the process. The encroachers should initiate the process of removing such illegal encroachment without waiting for authorities to act,” he said.