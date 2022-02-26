IGP Kashmir,IG CRPF visit Navyug Tunnel

At the onset of the meeting, IGP Kashmir was briefed by the officers through detailed presentations about the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022. The presentation included various security aspects viz, proposed deployments, arrangements for camp security, use of modern/technical gadgets, road opening parties, general security scenario in their respective areas, preparation for disaster management, cut off timings etc. The participating officers also shared their valuable inputs and suggestions for strengthening the security grid and providing fool proof security cover to Yatris during their forward and return journey. Besides, an expert from a private firm also demonstrated the IT interventions specially use of RFID for management of Yatri Convoys.