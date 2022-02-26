IGP Kashmir,IG CRPF visit Navyug Tunnel

Srinagar Feb 26: Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar along with IG CRPF Charu Sinha toured south Kashmir and visited Navyug Tunnel to review the forthcoming Sri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022 arrangements and other security measures including Navyug Tunnel. They were accompanied by DIG SKR Anantnag, DIG CRPF, SSP Anantnag and SSP Kulgam.
On the occasion, a joint meeting was held to review the SANJY-2022 arrangements and other security measures especially at Navyug Tunnel. Officials from Navyug Tunnel and Army also attended the meeting.
At the onset of the meeting, IGP Kashmir was briefed by the officers through detailed presentations about the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022. The presentation included various security aspects viz, proposed deployments, arrangements for camp security, use of modern/technical gadgets, road opening parties, general security scenario in their respective areas, preparation for disaster management, cut off timings etc. The participating officers also shared their valuable inputs and suggestions for strengthening the security grid and providing fool proof security cover to Yatris during their forward and return journey. Besides, an expert from a private firm also demonstrated the IT interventions specially use of RFID for management of Yatri Convoys.
Addressing the participants, the IGP Kashmir stressed on the need of adopting proactive and coordinated approach towards ensuring adequate arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of SANJY-2022. The officers were directed to ensure better coordination and synergy among different security agencies working on ground and prepare the exhaustive security plan/arrangements as per the ground situation/requirement in their respective areas for peaceful yatra. IGP Kashmir also directed the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets/technology including CCTVs, drones so as to enhance the security surveillance grid and thwart evil designs of anti national elements.