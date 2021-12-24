IGP visits slain ASI’s residence in Awantipora

Srinagar, Dec 24: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Friday visited the residence of slain Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Dar in Awantipora. Dar was shot dead by militants in Bijbehara on Wednesday evening.
IGP was accompanied by other police officers during the visit to the residence of the slain police officer.
The Kashmir police condoled the Dar’s demise and assured the family of all help. “ IGP also assured the family that those involved in the killing are being tracked down,” a senior police officer accompanying Kumar said here.
During the visit, IGP Kashmir also took the prevailing security scenario in south Kashmir and hailed the synergy between different security agencies in tackling militancy and other issues.