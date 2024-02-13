IIT sprouts new roots in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi offers encouragement

New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the inaugural cohort of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Abu Dhabi Campus, marking a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation between India and the UAE. Emphasising the importance of this initiative, the PM highlighted its role in fostering closer ties between the youth of both nations.

The establishment of the IIT, Delhi’s campus in the UAE was conceptualised by the leadership of both countries in February 2022.

This collaborative effort between IIT Delhi and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) aims to offer high-quality higher education opportunities to students worldwide.

Additionally, it seeks to catalyse partnerships in cutting-edge technology, research, and innovation between India and the UAE.

The inaugural academic programme, a Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability, commenced in January 2024.

During PM Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi on July 15, 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, formalising the establishment of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

The interim campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi was established, with the first Master’s course in Energy Transition and Sustainability commencing on January 29, 2024.

Plans are underway to introduce undergraduate and other programmes starting from September 2024.

In November 2023, the Education Minister signed several MoUs during his visit to the UAE, covering various aspects of education and skill development.

These initiatives aim to cultivate a knowledgeable workforce capable of tackling the challenges of the 21st century.