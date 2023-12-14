Illusion of International | Srinagar Airport stuck in transit between ambition and reality

Srinagar, Dec 14: Despite its grandiose title, the Srinagar International Airport finds itself devoid of international flights, with only Hajj flight operations breaking the silence.

The Union Aviation Ministry cites commercial viability as the ultimate determinant.

National Conference Member of Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi, recently raised this issue in Parliament, questioning the government’s awareness of the non-operation of international flights from the Srinagar International Airport, which holds the designation but lacks the international air traffic it implies.

In response to Masoodi’s query, Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said, “Earlier, Go First used to operate international services on the Srinagar-Sharjah sector, which were later discontinued by the airline in 2022. Indian designated carriers are free to mount scheduled operations to and fro any international airport, including Srinagar International Airport, to foreign destinations under the ambit of bilateral Air Service Agreements concluded by India with foreign countries.”

However, Scindia also highlighted that the initiation of international flights from any point in India is purely a commercial decision made by scheduled airlines.

This decision is based on the economic viability of the route and other associated factors.

He clarified, “For Hajj operations, air charters are arranged from different embarkation points in India, including Srinagar.”

Despite officials acknowledging the dearth, Go First’s rollercoaster with the Srinagar-Sharjah route adds another twist.

Ceasing operations on March 27, 2022, due to a lack of bilateral rights and citing economic non-viability, the airline later announced the acquisition of these rights, promising a resurrection.

However, the drama took a darker turn.

Go First, previously GoAir, faced financial turbulence, temporarily halting operations on May 3, 2023, due to alleged issues with Pratt & Whitney’s engine supply.

Filing for bankruptcy on May 18, 2023, the airline has since navigated insolvency resolution proceedings.