Immovable migrant properties to be deemed to be in possession of DM: HC

A bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul also held that if a person, occupying migrant property unauthorisedly, fails or refuses to surrender its possessions, force should to be used by the competent authority under Jammu and Kashmir Migrants Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

The court said this while dismissing a petition against an order issued by District Magistrate, Kulgam on May 29, 2015, whereby Tehsildar Devsar was directed to proceed on spot to evict the illegal occupant and take over the possession of the land measuring 2 kanal 17 marla at Chowgam tehsil.