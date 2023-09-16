Implementation of 2nd National Judicial Pay Commission approved

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the implementation of the Second NJPC would benefit those Judicial Officers who on January 1, 2016, were holding permanent or temporary posts in the Jammu and Kashmir State Subordinate Judiciary, Judicial Officers who had been appointed against any post in the Subordinate Judiciary from January 1, 2016, up to the date of issuance of Jammu and Kashmir Subordinate Judicial (Revised) Pay Rules, 2023 (Implementation of Second National Judicial Pay Commission) and also to those who may be appointed against any such post hereafter.