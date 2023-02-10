IMPLEMENTATION OF TAD SCHEMES | Programme Officer ICDS nominated as Nodal Officer

Jammu, Feb 10: J&K government has nominated Programme Officer, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme (Poshan Abhiyan) as the Nodal Officer for all the schemes, programmes of Tribal Affairs Department (TAD).
As per a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Nodal Officers in their respective districts will coordinate with all the departments and report to Tribal Affairs Department for matters related to tribal welfare and development.
Notably, the Tribal Affairs Department has been running a number of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) for the welfare of tribals living across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Various other initiatives or projects which are part of the Union Territory Capex budget are also being implemented.
The department is also running Model schools in most of the districts. 200 smart schools and village action plans under Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna (PMAAGY) are under execution in various tribal areas, Similarly, under the health sector, selection of tribal ASHAs, Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) etc., has been taken up.
“It has been noted that most of the plan formulation is done at district levels. All these initiatives being run by the department need constant monitoring by a Nodal Officer of senior rank in the district. Accordingly, in order to implement the various schemes, programmes of the Tribal Affairs Department in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir at district level, Programme Officer, ICDS in the respective districts, shall be the Nodal Officer for all the schemes, programmes of the Tribal Affairs Department. The Nodal officers shall coordinate with all the departments and report to Tribal Affairs Department for matters related to Tribal Welfare and Development,” the GAD circular read.
“Further, the Tribal Affairs Department shall communicate to the Social Welfare Department a detailed note annually about the contribution of Programme Officer, ICDS in implementation of Tribal Plan for reflection in their Annual Performance Appraisal Reports,” it was directed in the circular.