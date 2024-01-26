Impressive turnouts during Republic Day functions across Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 26: Impressive turnout was observed during Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir, particularly at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Friday.

The 75th Republic Day marked a significant milestone, symbolising 75 years of democracy in India.

Despite the heightened security measures in place for the smooth conduct of celebrations, people flocked to participate in diverse functions held across Kashmir.

The national flag was unfurled in all district headquarters and government departments throughout Kashmir, with District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons serving as chief guests at respective district events.

Unlike past practices, there were no restrictions on the movement of people, and the internet remained accessible – a departure from the norms observed on Republic Day until 2021.

The queues outside Bakshi Stadium started forming early in the morning with men, women, and children enthusiastically waving the tricolour.

Mohsin Ahmad Dar, a 12th-grade student, expressed his excitement, stating that it was his first time attending a Republic Day function.

Meanwhile, Abdul Majeed, a 30-year-old grocery shop owner, highlighted the encouragement he felt due to official statements about the absence of restrictions.

In Srinagar, tricolour unfurling ceremonies were held at various government offices and schools, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the occasion.

Leading up to the celebrations, departments had organised a range of events, competitions, and activities at the district, school, and panchayat levels.

North Kashmir also witnessed massive participation with notable turnouts in Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, and Sopore.

Similarly, south Kashmir witnessed significant attendance in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Awantipora during the Republic Day celebrations.

The overwhelming response reflected a sense of unity and optimism among the people, with many expressing their hopes for enduring peace in J&K.

The inclusive and peaceful atmosphere allowed individuals like Abdul Majeed to seize the opportunity to witness the parade and join in the collective celebration of India’s 75th Republic Day.

REPUBLIC DAY PASSES OFF PEACEFULLY

The Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir concluded on a peaceful note, with events held across the Valley transpiring without any untoward incidents.

The absence of restrictions on the movement of people and the continued access to the internet contributed to the smooth conduct of events.

The overall peaceful atmosphere during the Republic Day celebrations underscored a sense of harmony and hope among the residents.