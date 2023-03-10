In 9 years, India moved from women development to women-led development: PM Modi

“The budget has been seen and tested from the point of view of future Amrit Kaal. It is a good sign for the country that the citizens of the country are also looking at the next 25 years by linking them with these goals,” Modi said.

He reiterated that in the last 9 years, the country had moved with a vision of women-led development.

The PM said that India had taken these efforts to the global stage as it was figuring prominently in the G-20 meeting presided over by India.