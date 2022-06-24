In his death, adventure-seeker tour guide left behind message of courage, humanity

However, on Wednesday, amid inclement weather, a hiking trip to Tarsar, Marsar lake in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, sadly became Shakeel’s last adventure outing. While being the tour guide for a group of 14 persons, including 8 tourists, Shakeel was washed away, when he made an attempt to save the life of a tourist in Tarsar lake while crossing a make-shift bridge. The group had camped at Tarsar lake for a night on Tuesday ( June 21) and had to proceed to Sundarsar. However, due to bad weather and snowfall, the group led by two local guides decided to retrace the path. The group turned back and reached the river at Hamwas at around 9:30 am on Wednesday (June 22) where a tragedy struck.

Recalling the incident, Parvaiz Ahmed Thekrey brother of Shakeel Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that they were on a 5 day trip to Tarsar, Marsar lake starting Tuesday but they changed their plans and decided to return back in view of the inclement weather.