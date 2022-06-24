In his death, adventure-seeker tour guide left behind message of courage, humanity

Ganderbal, June 24: For 28-year-old tour guide Shakeel Ahmad, life was adventure and adventure was life. An inhabitant of Hariganiwan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, Shakeel, who drowned in Tarsar lake in Anantnag district on Wednesday, had quite literally been hand-holding tourists for the last several years to ensure that their Kashmir visit was an enriching one.
However, on Wednesday, amid inclement weather, a hiking trip to Tarsar, Marsar lake in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, sadly became Shakeel’s last adventure outing. While being the tour guide for a group of 14 persons, including 8 tourists, Shakeel was washed away, when he made an attempt to save the life of a tourist in Tarsar lake while crossing a make-shift bridge. The group had camped at Tarsar lake for a night on Tuesday ( June 21) and had to proceed to Sundarsar. However, due to bad weather and snowfall, the group led by two local guides decided to retrace the path. The group turned back and reached the river at Hamwas at around 9:30 am on Wednesday (June 22) where a tragedy struck.
Recalling the incident, Parvaiz Ahmed Thekrey brother of Shakeel Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that they were on a 5 day trip to Tarsar, Marsar lake starting Tuesday but they changed their plans and decided to return back in view of the inclement weather.
"As our trekking group led by Shakeel returned back from the Tarsar area on Wednesday, we had to pass through a makeshift bridge at Hamvas made of just two logs with a cover of stones over it,” Parvaiz said, adding that Shakeel helped the entire team of 13 to cross this bridge one-by-one while Dr Mahesh from Uttarakhand, was the last one to cross with him.
“Dr Mahesh while trying to cross the wooden bridge lost his balance and fell into the roaring river while Shakeel in order to save him jumped instantly after him without caring for his life,” Parvaiz said.
He said Shakeel kept trying his best to save Dr Mahesh by keeping hold of him for upto 300 meters amid fast current in the river. “However the roaring water separated them both after a distance and they disappeared,” he added
Parvaiz said that his brother did right by jumping in the river in an attempt to save the life of a tourist, who was part of our group and guest but unfortunately Shakeel lost his life. " It was our right to try and save the life of our guest,” said Shakeel. “ Without thinking twice my brother jumped into the river, " he added.
Parvaiz said that his brother Shakeel was a courageous and brave person and would always keep inspiring everyone with his work. The death of Shakeel came as a shock to his family, friends and colleagues who remember him as a helpful and courageous person.
One of Shakeel's fellow guides, Ajaz Ahmad Raina said that Shakeel was a professional hiking guide. Shakeel was compassionate, loving, friendly and a brave fellow, be it any situation. He was passionate about trekking and would assist his fellow trekkers every time he would accompany them,” he said.
He said Shakeel would make every trekking trip a memorable one for his guests who mostly comprised non-locals. Aijaz, who was part of the rescue operation launched to trace the body of Shakeel and another tourist from Uttrakhand.
"As soon as we heard about the incident our team headed towards Hamvas and at around 11:30 am on Thursday, the body of Shakeel was spotted nearly 400 meters away from the accident spot" he said.
“In the death of Shakeel, we have lost a friend and a brave heart tour guide but he left an example for all of us that how as a host he gave priority to the safety of his guests over his life," Aijaz told Greater Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Shakeel's body was brought to his native village in Hariganiwan area of Kangan in Ganderbal district and was laid to rest with moist eyes of his family, friends and relatives. Several tourism, travel and adventure bodies have expressed grief over the death of tour guide Shakeel Ahmed and termed him as an inspiration for people particularly those associated with the tourism sector who set an example of bravery and humanity.
Director Tourism Kashmir Dr G N Itoo visited the residence of Shakeel Ahmed on Friday and hailed his bravery while assuring compensation to the family.