In Kolkata, LG Sinha unveils J&K’s vision for industrial growth

Kolkata, Dec 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir would foster industrial competitiveness and promote collaboration.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the Special Session on ‘Scope of Industry in Jammu Kashmir’ organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce (CCC) at Kolkata, the LG said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vigorous growth in all the sectors of the economy is our mission. We are committed to utilise abundant resources to foster industrial competitiveness and promote collaboration.”

He highlighted the rapid and unprecedented transformation, opportunities in various sectors, appropriate policies for investors, economic growth, and employment generation in J&K.

Sinha invited industry leaders and potential investors to explore the prospects of profitable investments and economic opportunities in J&K.

“J&K now adheres to the norm of red carpet and not red tape to ensure safety and growth of investment, ease of doing business, ease of living and a robust government to business interface for long-term future for investments in different sectors,” he said.

The LG said that the comprehensive approach of the J&K administration through the new industrial scheme was aimed at creating a conducive and dynamic environment for growth in Agriculture, Health and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Tourism and Hospitality, Education and Skill Development, Handicraft and Handloom, and IT and Electronics.

“Digitalisation is one of the top priorities of the government to build e-society and ensure long-term prosperity. Research and Development is another key area with a focus on making J&K one of the country’s most dynamic R&D locations and strengthening the link between industry and academia,” he said.

Sinha also answered the queries of the members from the industry and business fraternity during the interactive session.

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, J&K, Vikramjit Singh presented a detailed overview of the industrial sector and its growth potential in J&K.

President, Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, Hari Shankar Halwasiya; former Presidents of CCC, Sushil Agrawal and R K Chhajer were also present on the occasion.