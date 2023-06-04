In The Soup|Decontrolling Rs 3900 crore mutton industry!

According to government estimates, J&K consumes 6 crore kg of mutton yearly, meaning that J&K residents annually spend Rs 3900 crore, given that a kg of mutton costs Rs 650.

Over 50 percent, or 3.5-crore kg, of the 6-crore kg of consumed mutton comes from other states and union territories like Rajasthan and Delhi.

Consequently, a capital flight of Rs 2270 crore leaves J&K as a result of mutton purchases.