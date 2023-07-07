Inclement Weather | Amarnath Yatra suspended for the day

Anantnag / Ganderbal, July 7: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Friday due to inclement weather conditions as rain lashed many parts of Kashmir.
“The yatra was suspended and no yatri was allowed to move towards the Amarnath cave shrine Friday morning either from Pahalgam or Baltal route,” the officials said.
They said that due to incessant rains in Pahalgam, the 42-km trek from Chandanwari to the cave shrine was rendered muddy and slippery.
“The yatris had left early morning towards Chandanwari transit point from Nunwan base camp but were brought back after heavy downpour,” an official said.
He said that around 3200 yatris were now camped at the Pahalgam base camp.
“The yatris will be allowed to proceed once the weather improves,” an official said.
He said that the yatris were putting up at the base camp and eagerly waiting to proceed for the yatra.
“We hope that the weather improves and our wish of paying obeisance at the cave shrine is fulfilled,” said a group of upbeat yatris.
They said that they were enjoying the weather in Kashmir.
Officials said that no yatri was allowed to undertake the yatra from Baltal base camp towards the cave shrine.
“In view of the inclement weather and for safety of the yatris, the Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended for the day,” officials said.
They said that the decision to allow yatra would be taken after improvement in weather conditions.
The Meteorological Department has also predicted inclement weather conditions for the next few days and issued an advisory for the Amarnath Yatra.