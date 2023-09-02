Inclement weather, scab hit apple production in Kashmir

As a result of this year's inclement weather conditions and the development of the scab disease, apple harvesting has begun, but producers' excitement is absent.

Poor farmers have to shoulder the weight of significant losses without crop insurance and government minimum price support.

All Kashmir Fruit Growers Union President, Bashir Ahmad Basheer said, “This year's unseasonal rainfall in July, when the plants' buds were completely blooming, caused the scab disease to spread across the fruit trees. Despite the Horticulture Department’s instructions, the essential pesticides were used to combat the scab disease, but the flowered buds on the trees started to fall off significantly, which resulted in less production this year.”