Increase testing in COVID hotspots: LG Sinha

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioners briefed the Lt Governor about the COVID situation, status of vaccination, implementation of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB), and other related measures in their respective districts. The Lt Governor observed that the emerging situation has necessitated strict observance of COVID Appropriate Behavior and COVID SOP’s by the general public.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the officials to focus on spreading awareness among the public about self-care during home isolation. “We must reach out to the patients in home isolation and concerned health officials should ensure that their daily needs, medicines, etc are taken care of with full sensitivity”, he said.