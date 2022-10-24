Inculcate professionalism, carry forward rich tradition of courage, valour: CDS

The CDS also laid a wreath at Naman Sthal, the war memorial of Naushera Sector, and paid his respects to the brave hearts who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Gen Chauhan was briefed by field commanders on the current operational situation and security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC). He also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region.