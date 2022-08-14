Independence Day today

Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, there is a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to showcase the Tiranga at home and hoist it to mark the 75th Independence Day.

In J&K, functions would be held at Srinagar, Jammu, district and block headquarters, government institutions, and all educational institutions.

During the celebrations, the national flag would be unfurled at all district, sub-district, tehsil headquarters, and panchayats by the Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives.