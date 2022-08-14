Independence Day today

Srinagar, Aug 14: Amid tight security arrangements, Independence Day would be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Functions would be held across J&K and the day would be celebrated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government’s initiative ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ of celebrating the history, achievements, and culture of India.
Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, there is a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to showcase the Tiranga at home and hoist it to mark the 75th Independence Day.
In J&K, functions would be held at Srinagar, Jammu, district and block headquarters, government institutions, and all educational institutions.
During the celebrations, the national flag would be unfurled at all district, sub-district, tehsil headquarters, and panchayats by the Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives.
In Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would preside over the main Independence Day function while District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons would be the chief guests in their respective districts.
The LG will preside over the main Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here. LG’s Advisor R R Bhatnagar would preside over the function at M A Stadium in Jammu.
The Mayors and DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar would attend the main function in their respective cities.
Various departments are organising events, competitions, and activities at district, school, and panchayat levels in tune with the 75-week celebration plan of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.
The authorities have put in place adequate security arrangements across J&K.
Besides multi-layer security on the ground, drones are continuously being used for surveillance purposes.
“The arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of functions during the Independence Day celebrations across J&K,” senior Police officials said here. “All the security arrangements have been finalised and the areas where the chief guests will address the gatherings have been sanitised.”
Senior officials said that all high-rise buildings around the main venues of the Independence Day function in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the Police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident.
They said that there was ground and aerial surveillance also, besides both human and technical means were being used to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations.
On Saturday, commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar were being thoroughly frisked and identity inquired about.
In Srinagar, where the main Independence Day function will be held, extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place.
Similar reports were received from Jammu and other district headquarters.