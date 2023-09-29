India is globally-acknowledged vibrant spot: Amit Shah

An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that addressing the 118th annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on ‘Rising India: Amrit Kaal of Unprecedented Growth’ as the chief guest in New Delhi, the union home minister said, “Due to the changes brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, there is talk of ‘India’s moment’ everywhere, and India is being recognised as a ‘vibrant spot’ globally.”

Shah said that after the G20 meeting held in India under the leadership of PM Modi, a new energy had been infused not only in trade and industry but across every sector in the country.