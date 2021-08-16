India, Pak share greetings, sweets on Jammu borders

This was for the second consecutive day when both the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) witnessed momentary bonhomie between two hostile neighbours in the form of this ‘sweet diplomacy.’

On the IB, Border Security Force personnel, at various Border Out Posts (BOPs) including those under Jammu Frontier, gifted sweet-packs to Pakistan Rangers, who, too, reciprocated in equal measure and ‘sweet’ gesture.

“BSF offered sweets to Pak Rangers on 75th Independence Day at various BOPs under Jammu Frontier,” read a brief statement of PRO BSF.

An army spokesperson said, “On the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India, Indian Army exchanged sweets and compliments with Pakistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points along LoC in district Poonch (J&K).” He described the move as “enhancing peace and harmony in J&K.”

On August 14, similar exchanges between India and Pakistan had taken placed on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day on the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region.

Besides other BOPs, this reciprocal, though fleeting, bonhomie was also witnessed at Chinaz post, Chamliyal BOP in Samba district and Octroi post in Jammu district on Saturday.

Such exchanges had stopped in the aftermath of Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019. Yet this year on July 21, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, the ritual was resumed by both the nations.