India records 36 new fatalities

New Delhi, July 24: With 20,279 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,38,88,755 while the active cases increased to 1,52,200, Union Health Ministry said Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities, the ministry said.
An increase of 2100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.29 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 percent, the ministry said. India crossed the four-crore COVID-19 cases mark on January 25.