India reports over 1.17 lakh new cases

The active caseload has jumped to 3,71,363, which constitutes 1.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has reached 3,007 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive, 1,199 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 27 states have reported the Omicron infections, said the Union health ministry on Friday.